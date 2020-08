SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A diaper distribution event for families in need will take place at Gauley Field in Silvis, lllinois from 1 to 3 P.M. on Monday, August 2.

Organizers say there is no need to register.

Diapers will be available in sizes ranging from Newborn to size six. Period packs will also be available.

