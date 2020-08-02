Illinois officials confirm 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Dept. of Public Health confirmed 1,467 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths on Sunday. This brings the statewide number of total confirmed cases in Illinois to 181,943 and the death toll to 7,517.

In the last 24 hours, 38,945 COVID-19 tests have been returned to the state lab. Over 2,778,300 tests have been performed in the state total.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 percent.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.