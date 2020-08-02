Advertisement

Iowa officials report 545 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Over a 24-hour period from 10:30 a.m. Saturday to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials confirmed 545 new cases of COVID-19, including an additional 2 deaths.

According to IDPH, there have been a total of 45,481 cases of coronavirus in Iowa, including 874 deaths since the pandemic began.

IDPH said 485,829 people have been tested, an increase of 5,406 over the past 24 hours. According to IDPH, 8.1 percent of tests conducted between Saturday and Sunday were positive.

Health officials say 32,919 people have recovered in Iowa from COVID-19.

In Scott County, over the past 24 hours, 251 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted for a total of 23,266. There have been 1,576 positive tests county-wide, an increase of 13 from Saturday.

According to data provided by IDPH, 870 people in Scott County have recovered from COVID-19.

