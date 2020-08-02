Advertisement

Luka Garza will return to Iowa Basketball for senior season

Luka Garza will return to Iowa for senior year
Luka Garza will return to Iowa for senior year(AP)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - University of Iowa center Luka Garza, the 2020 National College Basketball Player of the Year by six national news outlets and Big Ten Player of the Year, will return to Iowa for his senior year.

“Coach McCaffery saw something in me that not a lot of other coaches saw and took a chance on me and I feel like he’s done so much for me in my career that I think it wouldn’t be right to not finish it off and finish what I started here at the University of Iowa and I’m very excited to be back with my teammates and look towards winning a National Championship and a Big Ten Championship, we have big goals in mind” said Garza.

As a junior, Garza finished as the Big Ten’s leading scorer, averaging 26.2 points in conference play, the fifth highest scoring average all-time in league play.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Watch Skubie Mageza sit down with University of Texas commit, Emarion Ellis.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Latest News

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT

Sports

State Softball and Baseball 7.29

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
Watch highlights from Wednesday’s games at State Softball in Fort Dodge and State Baseball in Des Moines.

Sports

IHSA moves some fall sports to spring

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT

Sports

Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after hip replacement surgery

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after having hip replacement surgery

Sports

Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after hip surgery

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Gov. Pritzker announces restrictions on high school, youth sports; IHSA moves some fall sports to spring

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker released a set of restrictions on high school and recreational sports.