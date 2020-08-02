Luka Garza will return to Iowa Basketball for senior season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - University of Iowa center Luka Garza, the 2020 National College Basketball Player of the Year by six national news outlets and Big Ten Player of the Year, will return to Iowa for his senior year.

“Coach McCaffery saw something in me that not a lot of other coaches saw and took a chance on me and I feel like he’s done so much for me in my career that I think it wouldn’t be right to not finish it off and finish what I started here at the University of Iowa and I’m very excited to be back with my teammates and look towards winning a National Championship and a Big Ten Championship, we have big goals in mind” said Garza.

As a junior, Garza finished as the Big Ten’s leading scorer, averaging 26.2 points in conference play, the fifth highest scoring average all-time in league play.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.