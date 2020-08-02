Advertisement

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles towards officers, police said.

Until that point, federal, state and local law enforcement had been seemingly absent from the protests Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The demonstrations — that for weeks ended with tear gas, fireworks shot towards buildings, federal agents on the street and injuries to protesters and officers — have recently ended with chanting and conversations.

Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night's protest in Portland to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of federal agents in Oregon.

Groups gathered Saturday evening in various areas around downtown Portland to listen to speakers and prepare to march to the Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse.

One of the more popular events, "Re-centering why we are here - BLM," was hosted by the NAACP. Speakers included activists as well as Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Merkley and Hardesty spoke about policies they are putting forward, including to cut police funding and restrict chokeholds.

"The next thing we need you to do is vote like your life depends on it, because guess what, it does," Hardesty said.

For the first time since the presence of federal agents in Portland diminished law enforcement and protesters noticeably clashed Saturday night.

As one group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse another marched to a precinct for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Portland Police Bureau.

Police stated that protesters proceeded to throw glass bottles and direct lasers at officers. Just before 10 p.m., Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and directed people to disperse or they may be subject to use of force or be arrested. Police could be seen charging, multiple times, at protesters in the area.

At the courthouse the scene was different. Around 11:30 p.m. hundreds of people remained, standing and listening to speakers.

Thursday and Friday's protests also attracted more than 1,000 people — both nights were relatively peaceful. In a news release early Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau described Friday's crowd as subdued and said there was no police interaction with protesters.

At one point during Friday's protest, a lone firework was shot at the courthouse. In the weeks past the action would be met with more fireworks or teargas canisters being dropped over the fence into the crowd. This time, protesters chastised the person who shot the firework, pleading to keep the demonstration peaceful.

The relative calm outside a federal courthouse that's become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents had come after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.

Portland had seen more than two months of often violent demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In early July, President Donald Trump sent more federal agents to the city to protect the federal courthouse, but local officials said their presence made things worse.

___

Sara Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increase in Georgia; CDC releases report on YMCA infections

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
The CDC reports "relatively large" cohorts slept in the same cabins and engaged regularly in singing and cheering. Use of masks was not universal.

National

Man accused of killing 14-year-old after using Snapchat to lure him from Conn. home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Family members say the teenager was lured out of his home for sex with a 19-year-old man he had been communicating with on Snapchat and who had allegedly offered him money in the past for hugs and illicit photos.

National

Conn. man, 19, charged with murder of 14-year-old he had been talking to on Snapchat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The teen's family says the suspect had allegedly offered him money in the past for hugs and illicit photos.

National

Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing gruff characters like his grizzled baseball manager in “The Natural.”

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 461 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois officials report 1,639 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

National

Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO and TAMARA LUSH Associated Press
Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami are closing beaches, marinas and parks.

National

Portland protest peaceful after federal presence reduced

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced.

National Politics

GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private

Updated: 7 hours ago
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention, citing the coronavirus.

National

NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

Updated: 8 hours ago
The first astronauts launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company departed the International Space Station on Saturday night for the final and most important part of their test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown.