Rain Chances and Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Ahead

A Few Storms Possible Until the Evening.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front has been moving through and bringing scattered showers and storms along with it. The rain that we will see until the evening may be heavy at times and some gusty winds nearing 40 MPH could be present. Temperatures are going to cool and it will feel comfortable to get farther into August, even feeling fall-like! Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday morning and into the afternoon there is a chance for more scattered showers, but they will cover less area than the rains today. Highs will keep cool in the 70s through Thursday!

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy. Low: 61°. Wind:  NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy with showers until afternoon, then clearing . High: 75°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:  Mostly clear. Low: 55°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

