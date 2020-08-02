Six overnight burglaries in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say there were six overnight burglaries reported in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Chief says they all happened around 1 to 2 A.M. in a small neighborhood near the 22 block of 35th Avenue and Woodley Road.

Officials say they believe the suspects are juveniles because of the large number of burglaries in a small neighborhood. Most of the burglaries were from unlocked vehicles. Police say no one was injured. They remind you to make sure your vehicles are locked when unattended.

If you have any surveillance cameras or saw something that might help, you’re asked to contact police or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.

