Boy Scout trailer stolen in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A Davenport boy scout troop is missing its equipment trailer and a lot of sentimental gear. The clearly-marked trailer with the words “On my honor I will do my best”, had been parked behind the American Legion Hall on west 35th Street in Davenport since a camping trip two week ago. As the troop was getting ready for another camp-out over the weekend, they noticed the trailer was gone. Troop 103 Scoutmaster Shawn Wogomon says inside the trailer were hand-made patrol boxes, including one that belonged this his late son.

"It was all the patrol boxes they carry and the kitchen equipment. Everything we take along camping. And they painted them and autographed them through the years, so literally got 15 years of Boy Scout autographs that can't be replaced, including my son's and he passed, now." said Wogomon.

Police and the Illowa Boy Scout Council are on the case and Wogomon says the response from the public has been “wonderful”.

If you think you know something, contact Davenport police.

