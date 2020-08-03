Advertisement

Boy Scout trailer stolen in Davenport

It was being stored at the American Legion Hall
It was being stored at the American Legion in Davenport when it turned up missing.
It was being stored at the American Legion in Davenport when it turned up missing.(KWQC)
By Marcia Lense
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A Davenport boy scout troop is missing its equipment trailer and a lot of sentimental gear. The clearly-marked trailer with the words “On my honor I will do my best”, had been parked behind the American Legion Hall on west 35th Street in Davenport since a camping trip two week ago. As the troop was getting ready for another camp-out over the weekend, they noticed the trailer was gone. Troop 103 Scoutmaster Shawn Wogomon says inside the trailer were hand-made patrol boxes, including one that belonged this his late son.

"It was all the patrol boxes they carry and the kitchen equipment. Everything we take along camping. And they painted them and autographed them through the years, so literally got 15 years of Boy Scout autographs that can't be replaced, including my son's and he passed, now." said Wogomon.

Police and the Illowa Boy Scout Council are on the case and Wogomon says the response from the public has been “wonderful”.

If you think you know something, contact Davenport police.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Iowa officials report 320 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Illinois officials report 1,298 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Warren County deputy issues citation to 16-year-old for driving 115 mph

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Warren County Sheriff's Office expressed safety concerns about this in a Facebook post.

Latest News

News

Henderson County man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Montana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Jason M. Cameron, 45 of Oquawka, Illinois was arrested on a Henderson County warrant in Park County, Montana.

News

Davenport police investigating 2 armed robbery incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the armed robberies took place over the weekend at a Smokin' Joe's and QC Mart.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 19 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The death toll in Rock Island County now stands at 32.

News

Police: Two died in weekend motorcycle vs. Jeep crash in Davenport

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department on Monday said two people involved in a motorcycle vs. Jeep crash Saturday afternoon have died.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,298 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 320 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 320 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.