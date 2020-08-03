Advertisement

Cleveland Road in Colona closed through Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to all traffic starting Monday and lasting through Friday.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to its at-grade crossing located between Illinois Route 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Route 84.

Drivers should be on the lookout for construction workers and use alternate routes if possible.

A detour will be marked using Route 84, Highway 6, and I-80.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Fall Preview Next Few Days

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Cooler than normal

News

Cleveland Road in Colona closed through Friday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to all traffic starting Monday and lasting through Friday.

News

Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic tees off Monday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic tees off Monday at Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport.

News

Davenport School District offering internet assistance for qualified families

Updated: 55 minutes ago
As families prepare for hybrid learning, the Davenport Community School District wants all students to have access to the internet. Some households could qualify for assistance for a Mediacom home internet plan if they don’t already have one, the district said in a post on its Facebook page.

Latest News

Education

Davenport School District offering internet assistance for qualified families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As families prepare for hybrid learning, the Davenport Community School District wants all students to have access to the internet.

Local

Davenport funeral home shooting victim remembered by family

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Talya Faggart
A family gathered over the weekend after a Saturday morning shooting outside of a Davenport funeral home claimed the life of 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter.

News

Burlington Runner overcomes obstacles with running

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kile Dowd finished the race in under an hour

News

Iowa officials report 545 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois officials confirm 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Rock Island County Health Dept. confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,618. 11 patients are currently hospitalized in Rock Island County, according to the health department.