Cleveland Road in Colona closed through Friday
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to all traffic starting Monday and lasting through Friday.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to its at-grade crossing located between Illinois Route 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Route 84.
Drivers should be on the lookout for construction workers and use alternate routes if possible.
A detour will be marked using Route 84, Highway 6, and I-80.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.