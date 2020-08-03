Cleveland Road in Colona closed through Friday

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to all traffic starting Monday and lasting through Friday.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to its at-grade crossing located between Illinois Route 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Route 84.

Drivers should be on the lookout for construction workers and use alternate routes if possible.

A detour will be marked using Route 84, Highway 6, and I-80.

