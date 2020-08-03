Advertisement

Davenport funeral home shooting victim remembered by family

A family gathered over the weekend after a Saturday morning shooting outside of a Davenport funeral home claimed the life of 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter.
By Talya Faggart
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A family gathered over the weekend after a Saturday morning shooting outside of a Davenport funeral home claimed the life of 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter. The family was already struck by tragedy and now faced the reality of another loss. The shooting took place during visitation hours for Jeramie’s son, eight-year-old Jermier, who died after a long fight with cancer.

“Him losing his son. I’m losing my grandson to cancer that he fought for many years. We went through that two weeks ago, then to go through this? Now I don’t have him. It’s hard,” said Jamie Delaney Shorter, Jeramie’s father.

24-year-old Nuemonei Laster was charged with murder in the first degree. After Laster was arrested in Saturday’s shooting, an arrest affidavit said he admitted to shooting Jeramie.

“Why would you want to bring a gun to a kids wake? To a baby’s wake? No matter what’s going on. Where was your mind thinking?” Shorter said.

“The way that he lost his life wasn’t right. Not in front of his kids,” said Shavonta Randle, who has a child with Jeramie. “A lot of them don’t understand what’s going on just yet. So just being around everybody and everybody out hanging out loving on each other is what they’re going to need,” she said.

The family came together Sunday evening at Centennial Park to pray, release balloons and reflect on their memories of Jeramie. For Shorter, the last memory they had together was Saturday, right before Jermier’s viewing.

“He came to my house to get dressed...we have a picture that we took together...I guess that must’ve been our last picture. We looked very nice,” Shorter said, “I ended up putting his tie on.”

Family also said he was a good man and someone you could count on.

“If you need him all you had to do was call him and he’ll be there for you,” Shorter said.

“That was just him. He was a loving person. He had a big smile. That’s what I remember most about him, just his smile you know,” Randle said, “People have a way of digging up dirt, but Jeramie was never a bad person. In spite of what he did or what was said, Jeramie was not a bad person.”

The family said Jeramie’s 17 children are all they have left.

“He loved his kids. That’s all that mattered...He loved them all unconditionally and they all love they dad,” Randle said, “Everybody always used to say about how many kids he had but now that he’s gone that’s all we have to hold on to.”

“Their grandpa is gonna be there for them,” Shorter said, “They all they got. Eachother. I’m going to try to teach them that. I want to teach my grandkids all to pray and ask God to help us all cause we’re going to need help. They’re going to need help.”

A Statement from Weert’s Funeral Home said:

The incident is currently being investigated by police.

