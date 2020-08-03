Advertisement

Davenport police investigating 2 armed robbery incidents

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(KALB)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating two armed robbery incidents that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday August 1, at approximately 8:35 p.m. Davenport police responded to a report of an armed robbery to Smokin’ Joe’s, located at 1606 W Locust Street. Preliminary information describes a male suspect entering the business, implying a weapon, and demanding money from the clerk. Police say the suspect fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported. No injuries were reported. Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5′10, 165 pounds, last seen wearing a white dress shirt, white pants and wearing a blue surgical mask on his face. 

On Sunday August 2, at approximately 9:09 p.m. Davenport police responded to a report of an armed robbery to a QC Mart, located at 3545 Eastern Avenue. Preliminary information describes a male suspect entering the business, implying a weapon, and demanding money from the clerk.  Police say the suspect fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported. Police say the suspect was described as a black male, 5′7, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, black stocking cap and a black face mask. 

Detectives say they are following up on these incidents and have no further information available at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Henderson County man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Montana

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Jason M. Cameron, 45 of Oquawka, Illinois was arrested on a Henderson County warrant in Park County, Montana.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 19 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The death toll in Rock Island County now stands at 32.

News

Police: Two died in weekend motorcycle vs. Jeep crash in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department on Monday said two people involved in a motorcycle vs. Jeep crash Saturday afternoon have died.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,298 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 320 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 320 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Genesis 'Pack the Bus' drive starts Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Genesis Health System's annual "Pack the Bus'' drive starts Monday to help students in the Quad Cities area get the school supplies they need.

KWQC

Fall Preview Next Few Days

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Cooler than normal

News

Cleveland Road in Colona closed through Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to all traffic starting Monday and lasting through Friday.

Local

Cleveland Road in Colona closed through Friday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to all traffic starting Monday and lasting through Friday.

News

Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic tees off Monday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic tees off Monday at Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport.