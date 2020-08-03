Davenport police investigating 2 armed robbery incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating two armed robbery incidents that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday August 1, at approximately 8:35 p.m. Davenport police responded to a report of an armed robbery to Smokin’ Joe’s, located at 1606 W Locust Street. Preliminary information describes a male suspect entering the business, implying a weapon, and demanding money from the clerk. Police say the suspect fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported. No injuries were reported. Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5′10, 165 pounds, last seen wearing a white dress shirt, white pants and wearing a blue surgical mask on his face.

On Sunday August 2, at approximately 9:09 p.m. Davenport police responded to a report of an armed robbery to a QC Mart, located at 3545 Eastern Avenue. Preliminary information describes a male suspect entering the business, implying a weapon, and demanding money from the clerk. Police say the suspect fled the business after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported. Police say the suspect was described as a black male, 5′7, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, black stocking cap and a black face mask.

Detectives say they are following up on these incidents and have no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.