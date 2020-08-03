Davenport School District offering internet assistance for qualified families

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As families prepare for hybrid learning, the Davenport Community School District wants all students to have access to the internet.

Some households could qualify for assistance for a Mediacom home internet plan if they don’t already have one, the district said in a post on its Facebook page.

“Internet access is critical to students and yet some in our community are without adequate access needed for this delivery model,” the district said in the post. “The Davenport Community School District has taken steps to reduce this barrier for students and families and will continue to find ways to partner with community groups to assist our families in ensuring equity of access.”

Families need to meet certain criteria to qualify:

Live in Davenport, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Walcott, or within the school district boundaries where Mediacom offers internet service

Have at least one child who qualifies for free or reduced-price school lunch through the National School Lunch Program.

Are not currently receiving Internet services from any providers.

Have not subscribed to Mediacom internet service in the past 90 days.

Do not have an outstanding Mediacom bill or unreturned equipment.

The district asks families in need of internet assistance to contact the district office at DCSDConnect@DavenportSchools.org or call 563-336-7929. Please provide your name, your student’s name, your full address, and your phone number.

The district has also enhanced internet access to portions of school parking lots at 15 schools spread across the district, including the Achievement Service Center, Buchanan, Blue Grass, Eisenhower, Fillmore, Garfield, Hayes, Mid City, Monroe, North, Washington, West, Williams, Wilson, and Wood.

These enhanced access points provide families with free internet access from Wi-Fi zones located in school parking lots between 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily.

Those utilizing a Wi-Fi zone are able to do so from their vehicle in order to help maintain appropriate social distancing efforts, the district said in the post.

