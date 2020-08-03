Advertisement

Fall Preview Next Few Days

Feels Like Late September
Feels like late September
Feels like late September(KWQC)
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Temps will be running 10º-15º below normal over the next few days. This is more typical of late September than early August. There is a chance for a few showers this afternoon NE of the QC. This could keep some areas in the 60s for the first time since mid May! Temps will gradually warm this week, but will remain the 70s through Wednesday. Enjoy it as heat and humidity will return next week.

Warmer days ahead
Warmer days ahead(KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News