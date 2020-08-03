Fall Preview Next Few Days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Temps will be running 10º-15º below normal over the next few days. This is more typical of late September than early August. There is a chance for a few showers this afternoon NE of the QC. This could keep some areas in the 60s for the first time since mid May! Temps will gradually warm this week, but will remain the 70s through Wednesday. Enjoy it as heat and humidity will return next week.

Warmer days ahead (KWQC)

