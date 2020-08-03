Advertisement

Golfers tee up in Davenport to raise money for Junior Achievement programs

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 150 golfers teed up on Monday for the Jim Victor Memorial Junior Achievement Golf Classic.

It was held at Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport and helped raise money to support Junior Achievement’s financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs offered in local schools.

“Junior Achievement was really important to Jim,” said Dougal Nelson, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland. “He really believed in a linkage to what the kids learned in school and apply it to the business world. Jim was proud of that. He wants us to continue and we want to use his great name.”

Jim Victor was a long-time advocate for Junior Achievement’s mission. He served on the local board of directors, taught several Junior Achievement programs and was instrumental in creating the free enterprise foundation in 2000.

He also appeared on TV6 for many years providing financial news.

