Henderson County man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Montana
PARK COUNTY, Montana (KWQC) - Montana State Police arrested a Henderson County, Illinois man for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Monday.
Jason M. Cameron, 45 of Oquawka, Illinois was arrested on a Henderson County warrant in Park County, Montana.
The sheriff’s office says the warrant stems from an investigation by deputies after a complaint was made of an alleged sexual assault on a minor.
A search warrant was also conducted at Cameron’s home in rural Oquawka by deputies, who were assisted by Illinois State Police.
According to the sheriff’s office, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X Felony which is punishable of at least 6 years of imprisonment and can last up to 60 years.
Cameron is being held on $250,000 bond in Park County, Montana awaiting extradition back to Henderson County.
