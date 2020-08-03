Henderson County man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Montana

PARK COUNTY, Montana (KWQC) - Montana State Police arrested a Henderson County, Illinois man for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office made the announcement on Monday.

Jason M. Cameron, 45 of Oquawka, Illinois was arrested on a Henderson County warrant in Park County, Montana.

The sheriff’s office says the warrant stems from an investigation by deputies after a complaint was made of an alleged sexual assault on a minor.

A search warrant was also conducted at Cameron’s home in rural Oquawka by deputies, who were assisted by Illinois State Police.

According to the sheriff’s office, predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X Felony which is punishable of at least 6 years of imprisonment and can last up to 60 years.

Cameron is being held on $250,000 bond in Park County, Montana awaiting extradition back to Henderson County.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.