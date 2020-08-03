Illinois officials report 1,298 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

Adams County: One female (70s), one male (70s)

Cook County: One male (40s), one female (50s), one male (70s), one male (90s)

LaSalle County: One female (80s), one male (80s)

Peoria County: One female (70s)

Winnebago County: One male (80s)

As of early Monday afternoon, IDPH reported a total of 183,241 cases and 7,526 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,475 specimens for a total of 2,806,797. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 27 –August 2 is 4%, IDPH reported.

As of Sunday night, 1,418 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.