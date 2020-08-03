Advertisement

Iowa officials report 320 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 320 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 45,801 and 878 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 488,133 people have been tested and 33,102 have recovered. According to the website, 3,587 people were tested, with a positivity rate of 8.2 percent.

The website also shows that 241 people are hospitalized. Of those, 78 are in the ICU and 27 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Scott County reported 1,591 total cases, 12 deaths, and 889 recoveries. More than 23,000 people have been tested.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

  • Muscatine: 824 confirmed cases (6,488 tested); 48 deaths; 699 recovered.
  • Louisa: 378 confirmed cases (1,793 tested); 14 deaths; 349 recovered.
  • Des Moines: 139 confirmed cases (4,185 tested); two deaths; 88 recovered.
  • Henry: 113 confirmed cases (2,564 tested); three deaths; 84 recovered.
  • Lee: 95 confirmed cases (2,812 tested); three deaths; 52 recovered.
  • Jackson: 141 confirmed cases (2,557 tested); one death; 37 recovered.
  • Clinton: 315 confirmed cases (5,469 tested); three deaths; 112 recovered.
  • Cedar: 120 confirmed cases (2,332 tested); one death; 84 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

