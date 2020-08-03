Police: Two died in weekend motorcycle vs. Jeep crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department on Monday said two people involved in a motorcycle vs. Jeep crash Saturday afternoon have died.

Police have not yet released names but said in a media release that a woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle died at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street Saturday night.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man, died at University Hospitals, Iowa City Sunday, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released Monday.

Officers, along with Davenport Fire and Medic EMS, responded around 4:25 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle, traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway, was struck by a northbound Jeep that was driving left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.