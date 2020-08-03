Advertisement

Rain Chances and Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Ahead

A Few Showers Possible Monday Afternoon.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures are going to cool and it will feel comfortable to get farther into August, even feeling fall-like! Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday morning and into the afternoon there is a chance for more scattered showers, but they will cover less area than the rains today. Highs will keep cool in the 70s through Thursday!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers until afternoon, then clearing . High: 75°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 55°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

