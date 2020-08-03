Advertisement

Return to Learn: School districts prepare for the 2020-2021 school year amid coronavirus pandemic

(Source: MGN Image)
(Source: MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Back to school for many students in Illinois and Iowa will look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several local school districts have opted for a hybrid model with students doing both in-person and virtual learning.

Some districts, like the Davenport Community School District, give parents the option of requesting 100 percent online learning for a minimum of at least the first semester of the school year.

Here is a list of links to school districts’ “Return to Learn” plans throughout the TV6 viewing area:

Iowa

Davenport Community School District

Bettendorf Community School District

Pleasant Valley Community School District

North Scott Community School District

Burlington Community School District

Muscatine Community School District

Maquoketa Community School District

Camanche Community School District

Clinton Community School District

Illinois

Rock Island-Milan School District #41

Moline-Coal Valley School District

East Moline School District

United Township High School District

Geneseo Community School District

Galesburg Unit School District 205

Galena Unit School District

Riverdale School District

Sherrard Community Unit School District

