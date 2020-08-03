Return to Learn: School districts prepare for the 2020-2021 school year amid coronavirus pandemic
(KWQC) - Back to school for many students in Illinois and Iowa will look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Several local school districts have opted for a hybrid model with students doing both in-person and virtual learning.
Some districts, like the Davenport Community School District, give parents the option of requesting 100 percent online learning for a minimum of at least the first semester of the school year.
Here is a list of links to school districts’ “Return to Learn” plans throughout the TV6 viewing area:
Iowa
Davenport Community School District
Bettendorf Community School District
Pleasant Valley Community School District
North Scott Community School District
Burlington Community School District
Muscatine Community School District
Maquoketa Community School District
Camanche Community School District
Clinton Community School District
Illinois
Rock Island-Milan School District #41
Moline-Coal Valley School District
United Township High School District
Geneseo Community School District
Galesburg Unit School District 205
Sherrard Community Unit School District
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.