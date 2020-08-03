Rock Island County Health Dept. confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Dept. confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,618.
11 patients are currently hospitalized in Rock Island County, according to the health department. The number of deaths stands at 31.
The new cases, which are all isolating at home include:
- Two men in their 70s
- A man in his 60s
- Four men in their 50s
- Two men in their 40s
- Three men in their 20s
- Two boys younger than 5
- A woman in her 80s
- A woman in her 70s
- Two women in their 60s
- Two women in their 50s
- Four women in their 40s
- A woman in her 30s
- Two girls in their teens
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws, according to the health department.
The department continues to urge people to slow the spread as younger people affected by COVID-19 increases by washing hands, watching your distance, wear a face covering, and avoiding large gatherings.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.