Rock Island County health officials report 19 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Rock Island County Health Department.
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including one additional death.

According to the department’s news release, the death is of a woman in her 80s from COVID-19. She had been isolating at home. 

The death toll in Rock Island County now stands at 32.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are continuing to see more younger people getting sick from this virus. The average age of the cases today is 42. We urge residents to keep doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus by staying home as much as possible, washing their hands frequently, and socially distancing and wearing a face covering when out.”

Health officials are reporting a total of 1,637 COVID-19 cases in the county. 

The Rock Island County Health Department says 12 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

·         A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

·         A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

No more information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

