Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Today & Tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Well below normal temperatures are on the way for the first half of this week. Normally we are talking highs in the mid 80s this time of year and not the mid to low 70s for the QCA. North winds will especially make today feel cool as a few showers will be possible in the afternoon allowing temps to only reach the low 70s. We will have lots of sunshine the rest of the work week with gradually warming temps. We will still be in the 70s through Wednesday and the 80s Thursday and Friday. Enjoy the cooler temps because next week is looking hot again with feels like temps in or near the triple digits.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 56°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 75°.

