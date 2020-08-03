Advertisement

Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Today & Tuesday

A Few Showers Possible This Afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Expect a slight chance for showers this afternoon, otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool, with highs reaching the lower to middle 70′s. Skies will clear out overnight as lows settle into the 50′s. Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures gradually warm to the 80 degree mark Thursday. Look for warmer conditions in the 80′s Friday and through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for showers this afternoon. High: 73°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, followed by gradual clearing. Low: 56°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75°.

