Advertisement

Warren County deputy issues citation to 16-year-old for driving 115 mph

The Warren County Sheriff's Office issued the 16-year-old driver citations for speeding and having passengers in excess of a graduated driver’s license.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office issued the 16-year-old driver citations for speeding and having passengers in excess of a graduated driver’s license.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on its Facebook page about a 16-year-old who was driving 115 mph.

In the post, the sheriff’s office said a deputy issued the 16-year-old driver citations for speeding and having passengers in excess of a graduated driver’s license.

“The bigger issue here is the safety of the driver, passengers, and other drivers on the road,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

The sheriff’s office says parents were notified. If the driver is found guilty, it will result in sanctions from the Illinois Secretary of State, as well as court fines and fees. 

On August 1st a Warren County Deputy issued citations to a 16 year old driver for speeding and having passengers in...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Iowa officials report 320 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Illinois officials report 1,298 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Boy Scout trailer stolen in Davenport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marcia Lense
A Quad City Boy Scout troop is on the look-out for their missing equipment trailer

Latest News

News

Henderson County man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Montana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Jason M. Cameron, 45 of Oquawka, Illinois was arrested on a Henderson County warrant in Park County, Montana.

News

Davenport police investigating 2 armed robbery incidents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the armed robberies took place over the weekend at a Smokin' Joe's and QC Mart.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 19 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The death toll in Rock Island County now stands at 32.

News

Police: Two died in weekend motorcycle vs. Jeep crash in Davenport

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department on Monday said two people involved in a motorcycle vs. Jeep crash Saturday afternoon have died.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,298 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,298 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 320 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 320 new coronavirus cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.