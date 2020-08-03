Warren County deputy issues citation to 16-year-old for driving 115 mph

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on its Facebook page about a 16-year-old who was driving 115 mph.

In the post, the sheriff’s office said a deputy issued the 16-year-old driver citations for speeding and having passengers in excess of a graduated driver’s license.

“The bigger issue here is the safety of the driver, passengers, and other drivers on the road,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

The sheriff’s office says parents were notified. If the driver is found guilty, it will result in sanctions from the Illinois Secretary of State, as well as court fines and fees.

On August 1st a Warren County Deputy issued citations to a 16 year old driver for speeding and having passengers in... Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.