Whiteside Co. health officials report 5 new COVID-19 cases

Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Whiteside County Health Department announced 5 new cases of COVID-19.

Officials said the new cases were a person in their 20s, one person in their 50s, and three people in their 60s.

County-wide, there have been 328 positive cases of COVID-19, and 16 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The county has more information on the health department’s coronavirus response website, here.

