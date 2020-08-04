Advertisement

Augustana welcomes new campus chaplain

(KSFY)
By Debbie McFadden
Aug. 4, 2020
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Augustana College welcomes Rev. Melinda Pupillo as the upcoming new Campus Chaplain and Director of Spiritual Life. This announcement follows the retirement of Rev. Richard Priggie after 21 years of service at Augustana.

She is currently ending her service as Pastor of Holden Village, a remote Lutheran Christian retreat center in Washington’s Cascade Mountains. She will begin at Augustana in January of 2021, according to a college press release.

“I am honored to join the Augustana community,” said Rev. Pupillo. “I sense God’s spirit moving us to creatively renew expressions of faith, to deepen partnerships across the college and Quad Cities area, and to be more courageous in addressing today’s issues. Even amidst a pandemic, there are ways to stay committed to each other. May God richly bless our work together!”

Rev. Pupillo received her bachelor’s in Spanish and Theology from Valparaiso University and her Masters in Divinity from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago. She first visited Augie as a prospective student. While she decided to go to another Lutheran liberal arts college, she is excited to finally be at Augustana. She and her husband, Greg Pupillo, hope to live near campus so that they can fully immerse themselves into the life of the place.

