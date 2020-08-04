Bettendorf School board approves ‘return to learn’ plan

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In a seven to zero vote, the Bettendorf Community School District board approved the district’s hybrid ‘return to learn’ plan at a meeting on Monday.

According to the district’s superintendent, parents will have the option to choose between hybrid and completely remote learning for their student. The hybrid model is a blended format of part remote and part in-person.

Last week the district collected over 1,700 survey answers from parents and staff in the district on what option was preferred.

Of certified district staff: 46 percent preferred online, 36 percent preferred hybrid, and 18 percent preferred in-person. Of classified district staff: 34 percent preferred online, 46 percent preferred hybrid, and 29 percent preferred in-person. Of families who responded to the survey: 20 percent preferred online only, 41 percent preferred hybrid, and 40 percent preferred in-person.

“It’s our wish that our children attend in-person school for the duration of the 2020-21 school year and while we understand this year will not look anything like the typical school year, we believe that it is in the best interest of our kids education,” one parent who spoke at Monday’s meeting said.

On July 17th, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation requiring all districts conduct 50 percent or more of instruction time, over a two week period, in person. There are some exceptions for students, including if a parent chooses remote learning for the student.

In Bettendorf Community School District, students who are educated through the hybrid model will attend school in-person two days a week, with an additional third day every other week.

“All schools must be ready to easily transition into more days out or more days in as conditions of the virus fluctuate,” Bettendorf Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse said, “Establishing clear practices and protocols and ensuring health and safety to the greatest extent possible is paramount to our student’s learning.

The proposed plan requires the use of face coverings and additional cleaning in buildings. The district is also exploring additional classroom space within the city of Bettendorf, in hopes of allowing for more social distancing between students and staff.

According to the district, guidance from the Scott County Health Dept. for returning to complete in-person learning includes a five percent or below positivity rate for two weeks and ten or fewer new cases per day.

