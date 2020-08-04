Advertisement

Big 12 football planning for 9 conference games and 1 non-conference game

Big 12
Big 12(Big 12)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Release from the Big 12 Conference -The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent. The start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games. The model also gives the Conference flexibility to move back the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game to December 12th or 19th

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.  “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward.  However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Five more test positive for COVID-19 within University of Iowa Athletics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Head Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery says three of the positive tests came from players on his team.

Sports

Reports: MLB cancels Field of Dreams Game

Updated: 2 hours ago
Major League Baseball will not be playing a game at the Field of Dreams movie site in 2020

Sports

Luka Garza will return to Iowa Basketball for senior season

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
University of Iowa center Luka Garza will return to Iowa for his senior year.

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Latest News

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Watch Skubie Mageza sit down with University of Texas commit, Emarion Ellis.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT

Sports

State Softball and Baseball 7.29

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
Watch highlights from Wednesday’s games at State Softball in Fort Dodge and State Baseball in Des Moines.

Sports

IHSA moves some fall sports to spring

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT