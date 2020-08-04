Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning back on duty after injuries

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning is back on the job nearly three years after being badly injured.

On September 25, 2017, a stolen garbage truck driven by a suspect plowed into the chief’s squad car and pinned him.

Chief Behning suffered severe leg injuries.

The Buffalo Police Department shared a post on Facebook from Behning’s wife, welcoming him back.

