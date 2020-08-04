Advertisement

Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning back on duty after injuries

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning is back on the job nearly three years after being badly injured.

On September 25, 2017, a stolen garbage truck driven by a suspect plowed into the chief’s squad car and pinned him.

Chief Behning suffered severe leg injuries.

The Buffalo Police Department shared a post on Facebook from Behning’s wife, welcoming him back.

Welcome back Chief.

Posted by Buffalo, Iowa Police Department on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buffalo Police Chief back

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

Iowa officials report 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Man arrested in Lee County on methamphetamine charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Keokuk Police Department arrested Todd Spurgeon, 45, on August 3.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 32.

News

Milan issues boil order after water main break

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A boil order has been issued in Milan after a water main break on Tuesday.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Man charged with throwing rocks at Scott County Courthouse during protest in May

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Davenport man is facing felony charges after police say he threw rocks at the Scott County Courthouse during a peaceful protest and assaulted a protest organizer in late May.