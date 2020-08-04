Advertisement

Clearing and Cool Tonight

Hot & humid by the weekend.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure out of the northern plains provided us with sunny skies and autumn-like temperatures today, and that will carry over into the evening hours. Look for clear skies tonight, with lows in the middle to upper 50′s. Sunshine and 70′s return for your Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and readings near the 80 degree mark Thursday. Expect a weekend warm up ahead, with increasing humidity and pop up storms. Highs should reach the middle to upper 80′s Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 55°. Wind: N 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 60°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cool. High: 80°.

