Conflict Resolution Skills

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

In a continuing discussion about mental health during the COVID crisis, Dr. Derek Ball, of QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service in Rock Island, addresses conflict resolution. If spending more time at home with spouses and kids has increased the level of conflict in your home, this segment provides some practical tips.

Dr. Ball emphasized that most conflicts aren’t really about winning. In other words , the situations aren’t necessarily resolvable. It’s more about expressing feelings and consideration for why the other person might be reacting in a certain way by really listening to them.

Ball’s three top suggestions for conflict resolution:

• Go slow & validate the other person’s perspective

• Get curious: really listen

• Find common ground

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service / 1800 3rd Ave #512 / Rock Island, IL / (309) 786-4491

