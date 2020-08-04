Easy & Healthy Travel Foods

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

In this PSL segment, Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, features easy and healthier travel foods for the upcoming vacation season. Nina and Paula discuss how the array of options has greatly expanded in recent years when it comes to convenient, travel-ready foods.

HyVee carries all of the mentioned foods and snack brands. Struss goes on to explain why all of the featured foods work so great when on-the-go:

• Kefir minis

• Brown rice

• Instant oatmeal or other grain cereals

• Freeze-dried or dried fruits

• Popcorn

• Trail mix

• Dark chocolate

• Nuts

• Tuna or chicken packets

• Beef jerky

• Cheese

• Protein/snack bars

Happy road tripping!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.