Five more test positive for COVID-19 within University of Iowa Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department conducted 70 COVID-19 tests last week and five have come back positive.

Iowa Head Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery says three of the positive tests came from players on his team.

The tests were conducted between July 27 to August 2.

According to the university, testing began on May 29 as a part of its return to campus protocol. The tests have been done for student-athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 32 positive tests and 571 negative tests have been received.

The university says it has protocol in place, which includes isolation for the people who test positive and quarantine for those who may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

