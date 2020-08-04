Grilled Fruits & Veggies

ROCK ISLAND, ill. (KWQC) -

In this PSL segment, Nina Struss, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, invites viewers to open their minds to the endless possibilities of grilling season. Most of us simply throw proteins on the barbeque but Struss points out that grilling foods like corn, watermelon, summer squash, apples, pears, and berries actually brings out more of the sweetness in these foods!

Remember to always coat fruits & veggies with some oil before grilling on a clean surface. And if you are going to use skewers, be sure to soak them in water before loading.

Nina also referenced a White Chocolate Dip at the HyVee website to complement grilled fruits.

