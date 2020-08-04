Illinois health officials announce 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 1,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 50s, 1 unknown 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Mercer County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Morgan County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 2 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 testsfor a total of 2,849,395.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28 – August 3 is 3.9%.

As of Monday night, 1,496 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 365 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

