Illinois Red Cross volunteers among hundreds deploying for Tropical Storm Isaias relief

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As tropical storm Isaias continues down its path, the local American Red Cross announced it has trained volunteers and pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies ready in advance of the storm in case people need help.

Two volunteers from the Illinois region are among hundreds deploying virtually and in-person.

Kathryn Perry has already deployed to Virginia. Steve Hilgers will leave Tuesday to assist in a non-congregate shelter in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

American Red Cross says Isaias is forecast to regain strength before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

If you’d like to help donate, you can visit the American Red Cross website.

