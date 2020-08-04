Advertisement

Interfaith Alliance of Iowa calls upon Gov. Reynolds for statewide mask mandate

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa announced it has joined the Medical Society and others in calling on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a mandatory mask requirement.

The faith community also asked for returning local control to school districts to ensure the safety of children and teachers heading back to school. They say they want Governor Reynolds to do more to protect the health and safety of Iowans.

Organizers delivered a statement with hundreds of signatures to the governor’s office on Monday. 

