Advertisement

Iowa officials report 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 181 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 45,982 and 885 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 491,929 people have been tested and 33,923 have recovered.

The website also shows that 243 people are hospitalized. Of those, 75 are in the ICU and 24 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Scott County reported 1,595 total cases, 12 deaths, and 940 recoveries. More than 23,500 people have been tested.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

  • Muscatine: 829 confirmed cases (6,544 tested); 48 deaths; 708 recovered.
  • Louisa: 379 confirmed cases (1,802 tested); 14 deaths; 349 recovered.
  • Des Moines: 139 confirmed cases (4,193 tested); two deaths; 91 recovered.
  • Henry: 114 confirmed cases (2,581 tested); three deaths; 85 recovered.
  • Lee: 97 confirmed cases (2,839 tested); three deaths; 52 recovered.
  • Jackson: 141 confirmed cases (2,567 tested); one death; 42 recovered.
  • Clinton: 319 confirmed cases (5,515 tested); three deaths; 122 recovered.
  • Cedar: 120 confirmed cases (2,354 tested); one death; 85 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Davenport convenience store robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A police chase and crash that injured a motorcycle rider Monday led to the arrest of a woman wanted in connection with robberies at three convenience stores and a man on eluding and other charges.

News

Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning back on duty

Updated: 5 hours ago
It appears Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning is back on the job, according to a Facebook post from his wife, Heidi.

KWQC

Cool Today, But Warmer This Weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

News

Bettendorf School board approves ‘return to learn’ plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
In a seven to zero vote, the Bettendorf Community School District board approved the district’s hybrid ‘return to learn’ plan at a meeting on Monday.

Latest News

TV6 Investigates

TV6 Investigates: Judge considers motion for new trial in 1980 Muscatine murder

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
William Beeman, 63, is serving life in prison in the 1980 stabbing death of Michiel Winkel at Wildcat Den State Park.

News

Judge hears motion for new trial in 1980 Muscatine murder case

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Five more test positive for COVID-19 within University of Iowa Athletics

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Warren County deputy issues citation to 16-year-old for driving 115 mph

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Henderson County man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Montana

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Bettendorf School board approves ‘return to learn’ plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
In a seven to zero vote, the Bettendorf Community School District board approved the district’s hybrid ‘return to learn’ plan at a meeting on Monday.