Iowa officials report 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 181 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 45,982 and 885 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 491,929 people have been tested and 33,923 have recovered.

The website also shows that 243 people are hospitalized. Of those, 75 are in the ICU and 24 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Scott County reported 1,595 total cases, 12 deaths, and 940 recoveries. More than 23,500 people have been tested.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

Muscatine: 829 confirmed cases (6,544 tested); 48 deaths; 708 recovered.

Louisa: 379 confirmed cases (1,802 tested); 14 deaths; 349 recovered.

Des Moines: 139 confirmed cases (4,193 tested); two deaths; 91 recovered.

Henry: 114 confirmed cases (2,581 tested); three deaths; 85 recovered.

Lee: 97 confirmed cases (2,839 tested); three deaths; 52 recovered.

Jackson: 141 confirmed cases (2,567 tested); one death; 42 recovered.

Clinton: 319 confirmed cases (5,515 tested); three deaths; 122 recovered.

Cedar: 120 confirmed cases (2,354 tested); one death; 85 recovered.

