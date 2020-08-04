Is This A Good Time to Retire?
Drue Kampmann of True Financial Partners, Bettendorf, talked with Paula about retirement during this time of economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. This Quad Cities investment expert provides five important guidelines to prepare for retirement no matter the economic conditions:
1.) Take a Savings Inventory
2.) Work with an Expert (for a personal touch)
3.) Rebalance Your Portfolio
4.) Renew Investment Strategies
5.) Consider Roth Conversions (tax considerations)
