Man arrested in Lee County on methamphetamine charges

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor charges.

The Keokuk Police Department arrested Todd Spurgeon, 45, on August 3 in the 2600 Block Main Street in Keokuk, Iowa after receiving a report of a suspicious person in the area.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Spurgeon is charged with a warrant for Violation of Probation; Delivery of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams 2nd Offense a Class C Felony; Possession of Controlled Substance a Serious Misdemeanor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Simple Misdemeanor and Providing False Identification to Law Enforcement a Simple Misdemeanor.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force says the arrest stems from an investigation into allegations that Spurgeon was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in the Lee County area.

The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.