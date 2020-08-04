Advertisement

Man charged with throwing rocks at Scott County Courthouse during protest in May

Pachino Bondish Hill Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, participating in a riot, and assault causing bodily injury.
Pachino Bondish Hill Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, participating in a riot, and assault causing bodily injury.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing felony charges after police say he threw rocks at the Scott County Courthouse during a peaceful protest and assaulted a protest organizer in late May.

Pachino Bondish Hill Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, participating in a riot, and assault causing bodily injury.

The criminal mischief and conspiracy charges are both a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, while the riot charges is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison. The assault charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Online court records show Hill was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday morning. He was released a short time later and placed under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

He has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 14.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies said in an arrest affidavit that Hill was attending a George Floyd awareness protest at the Scott County Courthouse around 5:50 p.m. May 30.

He and three others began throwing rocks at the courthouse, breaking windows and causing more than $8,000 in damage, according to the affidavit.

The incident caused the large crowd that had gathered at the courthouse to flee in multiple directions, including into traffic on 4th Street, according to the affidavit.

Hill and the other suspects then assaulted an organizer of the protest, causing a head injury, according to the affidavit.

One of the suspects, a juvenile, was charged shortly after the incident. Deputies have not released the juvenile’s name.

