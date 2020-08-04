Milan issues boil order after water main break

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued in Milan after a water main break on Tuesday.

City officials say the boil order will be in effect for all businesses and residents inside the perimeter of 10th Avenue South on 4th Street to 1200 block and West 11th Avenue on 6th Street to 4th Street.

If the water is being turned off and will affect any business with a food license, city officials ask you to notify Misty Sierens at the Rock Island County Health Department.

