Police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Davenport convenience store robberies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A police chase and crash that injured a motorcycle rider Monday led to the arrest of a woman wanted in connection with robberies at three convenience stores and a man on eluding and other charges.

Dybreona K. Pollard, 27, of Silvis, was booked into the Scott County Jail early Tuesday on three counts of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

T Wayne Allen Sr., 52, of Davenport, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle and eluding, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Pollard’s case:

At 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Pollard went into Smokin Joes, 1606 W. Locust St., wearing a black stocking cap, white long sleeve shirt, white pants, and a blue surgical mask. She approached the counter and said, “give me the money” while holding a plastic bag containing what appeared to be a gun wrapped in a blue bandanna.

Pollard left the store with approximately $230 cash. She later admitted to robbing the store.

At 9:05 p.m. Sunday, she went into QC Mart, 3545 Eastern Ave., wearing a forest green shirt, black stocking cap, black face mask, khaki pants, and a fluorescent band around her waist and “aggressively” demanded money.

She had left her left hand under her shirt, acting as if she had a gun in her waistband. She left the store with approximately $215 in cash and a pack of cigarettes.

At 11:10 p.m. Sunday, she went into the QC Mart, 2845 E. 53rd St., approached the counter, lifted up her shirt and showed what appeared to be the handle of a gun wrapped in a bandanna tucked in her waistband.

Pollard left the store with less than $100 cash.

She later admitted to officers that she committed the robberies, according to the affidavit.

According to a media release and an arrest affidavit filed in Allen’s case:

AT 6:17 p.m. Monday, officers saw a white Cadillac SRX near the intersection of West Lombard and Gaines streets that matched the description of a vehicle involved in multiple robberies, including an armed robbery in Silvis earlier in the day.

Allen was late identified as the driver of the vehicle. Pollard also was in the vehicle.

Officers tried to pull over the Cadillac, but it took off and officers lost it near the intersection of West High Street and Lillie Avenue.

Other officers saw the Cadillac driving southbound on Howell Street from West Locust Street a short time later.

Officers re-engaged with the Cadillac, which began to drive approximately 50 mph through residential areas as it drove eastbound on West 16th Street.

It continued eastbound on West 16th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at West 16th and Division street.

As the Cadillac entered the intersection without stopping, it pulled in front of a motorcycle, causing the rider to hit the rear driver's side wheel of the vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle suffered multiple injuries, including several broken ribs and a shattered clavicle.

The Cadillac continued eastbound on West 16th Street at approximately 50-55 mph before turning south on Fillmore Street. When it turned south, the Cadillac lost control and slid towards the east side of the road.

The Cadillac momentarily stopped, and officers were able to disable it and end the pursuit by striking it with a squad car, according to the affidavit and media release.

