Quad City Pet Care: Mobile Vet

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is happy to introduce the Quad City Pet Care Mobile Veterinary Clinic. The new mobile veterinary house call service brings personalized, professional, veterinary care right to your door.

Dr. Fred Mulch and Dr. Nancy Kime did the segment from the van which is fully equipped to provide care to multiple pet families, pets that are stressed by the ride to the traditional clinic, and pet owners who prefer the convenience of a home visit.

QCPC Mobile vet serves the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities and the surrounding communities of Scott and Henry Counties.

It operates by appointment only. Currently, the van goes out on Thursdays but expanding dates and times will eventually be available.

There is a traveling fee ranging from $25 to $75 (depending on distance). The van will only travel to locations up to 45 minutes away.

Call 309-787-7474 to schedule an appointment.

