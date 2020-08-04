Advertisement

Reports: MLB cancels Field of Dreams Game

Next week's MLB game at the Field of Dreams movie site has cancelled.
Next week's MLB game at the Field of Dreams movie site has cancelled.(Field of Dreams)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) - Major League Baseball will not be playing a game at the Field of Dreams movie site in 2020, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and the Associated Press.

Rosenthal, citing sources, said that the game scheduled for August 13th between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has been canceled, in a post to his Twitter account. He said it was not related to recent Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

MLB will keep the White Sox for the game next year, according to the Associated Press. The other team has not been determined.

The game remained on the schedule when MLB announced its plans to resume a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. However, the Cardinals replaced the original matchup between the White Sox and New York Yankees. The change was made in response to other adjustments in the teams’ schedules to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Five more test positive for COVID-19 within University of Iowa Athletics

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Head Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery says three of the positive tests came from players on his team.

Sports

Luka Garza will return to Iowa Basketball for senior season

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
University of Iowa center Luka Garza will return to Iowa for his senior year.

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Watch Skubie Mageza sit down with University of Texas commit, Emarion Ellis.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

News

University of Iowa releases external review of football program culture

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT

Sports

State Softball and Baseball 7.29

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:41 AM CDT
Watch highlights from Wednesday’s games at State Softball in Fort Dodge and State Baseball in Des Moines.

Sports

IHSA moves some fall sports to spring

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT

Sports

Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after hip replacement surgery

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after having hip replacement surgery