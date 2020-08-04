Reports: MLB cancels Field of Dreams Game

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) - Major League Baseball will not be playing a game at the Field of Dreams movie site in 2020, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and the Associated Press.

Rosenthal, citing sources, said that the game scheduled for August 13th between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox has been canceled, in a post to his Twitter account. He said it was not related to recent Cardinals players testing positive for COVID-19.

MLB will keep the White Sox for the game next year, according to the Associated Press. The other team has not been determined.

The game remained on the schedule when MLB announced its plans to resume a coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. However, the Cardinals replaced the original matchup between the White Sox and New York Yankees. The change was made in response to other adjustments in the teams’ schedules to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus.

