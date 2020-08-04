Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,645.
Health officials say 15 patients are being hospitalized.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 32.
The new cases are:
· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home
No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
