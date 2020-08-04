Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,645. 

Health officials say 15 patients are being hospitalized. 

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 32.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

