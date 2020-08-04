Advertisement

Sunny & Cool Again Today

Hot & humid by the weekend.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Our Fall preview continues this morning and afternoon.  We are starting out in the mid to low 50s area wide this morning, which is typical  of late September and not early August.  Plenty of sunshine is on the way today which should allow temps to top out in the mid 70s.  Wednesday and Thursday will also bring fall like temps in the mid to upper 70s each afternoon, but a  few more clouds and a raindrop or two are possible by Thursday morning.  Overall heat and humidity are going to return by the weekend with highs getting close to 90º and chances for pop up storms will return as well, so enjoy the brief respite from the heat while we have it.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 75°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 55°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 77°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 78°.

