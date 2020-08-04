Teachers gear up for new and challenging school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lena Christensen taught grade school students for over 30 years, and has owned and operated Teachers’ Aide since 2003. Although Christensen has never seen a school year quite like this.

“It’s confusion all over,” Christensen said.

Some QCA schools are now just days away before their first day of school, whether that first day is remote or in-person. For school teachers like Shevawn Yochem and Kelly Leddy, they are still putting in the effort to make sure their classrooms are warm and welcoming.

“I haven’t even been in the room I have yet, so basically we’re just picking up things to make it a quality learning environment that’s exciting and a fun place to be,” Leddy said.

“We want them to be comfortable so that they can charge ahead and learn,” Yochem said. “I think that’s more important than ever that it’s inviting, no matter what it costs us right? Yikes!”

The Economic Policy Institute reported that the average teacher spent more than $450 of their own money on supplies last year.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.