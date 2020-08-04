The Latest with Scott Beck & Bryan Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA (KWQC) -

Filmmakers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods first met as school mates in Bettendorf, IA. Early on, they formed a bond over a love of films and movie-making. The duo is best known for writing and producing A Quiet Place, a Top Ten Film of 2018 by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review.

Beck & Woods joined PSL to discuss their latest, very-exciting project teaming with director Sam Raimi and Sony on producing an untitled and super-secret sci-fi thriller. They also mentioned that very soon the pair will be releasing an “ode to Iowa” quick film on Quibi.

